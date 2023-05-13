Yamaha R3 updated for 2023 in Japan, India launch likely later this year

Yamaha Motor has updated the R3 in Japan for 2023. The Yamaha R3 was one of the several new premium motorcycles the Japanese two-wheeler giant showcased to its dealers in India recently. The R3 was once sold in the country but later pulled off the shelves. Nevertheless, the motorcycle is expected to make a comeback soon and likely in the MY2023 version with the latest updates.

The 2023 Yamaha R3 gets subtle revisions for the new model year. The updated model gets new sleek LED indicators that have been borrowed from bigger Yamaha motorcycles. Moreover, there’s a new purple shade that’s quick to grab your attention.

The 2023 Yamaha R3 retains the same 321 cc Euro5-compliant parallel-twin motor

Power on the 2023 Yamaha R3 comes from the same 321 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 41 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is underpinned by a diamond frame and comes with 37 mm USD front forks and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear from KYB.

Other hardware bits include all-LED lighting, LCD instrument console, slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS and more. The R3 has always been more of a sport tourer with the more comfortable ergonomics and the free-revving engine making it a fantastic mile muncher. Compared to the model previously sold in India, the new R3 has already received a design overhaul in line with the larger R7 in the brand's stable.

The Yamaha R3 is expected to be priced around ₹ 4 lakh (ex-showroom) when it arrives in India

Upon arrival, the Yamaha R3 will take on the KTM RC 390, reigniting an old rivalry. It will also compete with the BMW G 310 RR, TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 300, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 400. Pricing though will be crucial on the R3 and we do not expect it to be as affordable as the single cylinders. The model is likely to arrive via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route.

