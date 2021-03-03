Yamaha Motor India hikes prices of YZF R15 V3

Yamaha Motor Company has announced a price hike on its popular fully-faired motorcycle, the YZF R15 V3. The bike has now become dearer by ₹1,200. With the latest price hike, the bike now starts from ₹149,100 (ex-showroom) for the Thunder Grey paint scheme. The Racing Blue and Dark Knight now cost ₹150,200 and ₹151,200, respectively, (both prices are ex-showroom).

Save for the price change, there is no other update on the mini sports bike. It gets a very sporty and aggressive exterior design which draws inspiration from the bigger Yamaha YZF-R series bikes such as R6 and R1.

Some of the key features on the bike include a full-LED headlamp and tail lamp along with a fully-digital LCD console. It offers a very sporty riding position thanks to its clip-on handlebar and rear-set footpegs.

The key highlight of the motorcycle includes its 155 cc, liquid-cooled engine which comes with variable valve actuation (VVA) technology and pumps out 18.37 bhp of power at 10,000rpm and 14.1Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox which is offered with an assist and slipper clutch.

The bike gets low slung clip-on handlebars, Deltabox frame, Dual-channel ABS, aluminium swingarm, linked-type rear monoshock, Assist and slipper clutch and more. It tips the scales at 142 kg and comes with an 11-litre fuel tank.

Recently, the new 2021 version of the motorcycle went on sale in the Indonesian market in three brand new colour schemes - Metallic Blue, Matte Black and Dark Knight. Save for the new paint options, the rest of the details on the Indonesian-spec 2021 Yamaha R15 V3 remains as it is (more details here).