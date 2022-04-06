Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After the YZF-R15 V4, Yamaha Motor India has now also revised the prices of its popular YZF-FZ series. With the latest price increment, the motorcycle range has become costlier in the range of ₹1,000 to ₹1,500. Here is the detailed latest price list of the Yamaha FZ series (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi):
FZ-FI: ₹1,09,900 (vs ₹1,09,900)
FZS-FI Standard: ₹1,18,400 (vs ₹1,17,400)
FZS-FI Deluxe: ₹1,21,400 (vs ₹1,20,400)
FZ-X: ₹1,28,800 (vs ₹1,27,800)
FZ 25: ₹1,43,300 (vs ₹1,41,800)
FZ 25 Monster Energy: ₹1,38,800 (vs ₹1,38,800)
FZS 25: ₹1,47,800 (vs ₹1,46,300)
As seen in the above price list, the Yamaha FZ-FI and the FZ 25 Monster Energy variants remain untouched by the latest price hike, however, the rest of the trims have received a marginal price hike in the range of up to ₹1,500. Save for the price rejig there is no other change on the motorcycles.
(Also Read: Yamaha R15-based Nmax 155 scooter updated with new colours for 2022)
The existing Yamaha FZ-FI and the FZS-FI motorcycles continue to source power from the same 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is responsible for delivering 12.2bhp of power at 7,250rpm and 13.3Nm at 5,500rpm. The higher-spec FZ25 gets a 249cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor which delivers 20.5bhp of power at 8,000rpm and 20.1Nm at 6,000rpm.
(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights)
Meanwhile, the company has also made its YZF-R15 sport bike expensive. The cost of the bike now starts from ₹1,76,300. The new pricing has already come into effect starting from April 1st.