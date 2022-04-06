Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India

Save for the price rejig there is no other change on the Yamaha FZ range of motorcycles.

After the YZF-R15 V4, Yamaha Motor India has now also revised the prices of its popular YZF-FZ series. With the latest price increment, the motorcycle range has become costlier in the range of ₹1,000 to ₹1,500. Here is the detailed latest price list of the Yamaha FZ series (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi):

FZ-FI: ₹1,09,900 (vs ₹1,09,900)

FZS-FI Standard: ₹1,18,400 (vs ₹1,17,400)

FZS-FI Deluxe: ₹1,21,400 (vs ₹1,20,400)

FZ-X: ₹1,28,800 (vs ₹1,27,800)

FZ 25: ₹1,43,300 (vs ₹1,41,800)

FZ 25 Monster Energy: ₹1,38,800 (vs ₹1,38,800)

FZS 25: ₹1,47,800 (vs ₹1,46,300)

As seen in the above price list, the Yamaha FZ-FI and the FZ 25 Monster Energy variants remain untouched by the latest price hike, however, the rest of the trims have received a marginal price hike in the range of up to ₹1,500. Save for the price rejig there is no other change on the motorcycles.

The existing Yamaha FZ-FI and the FZS-FI motorcycles continue to source power from the same 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is responsible for delivering 12.2bhp of power at 7,250rpm and 13.3Nm at 5,500rpm. The higher-spec FZ25 gets a 249cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor which delivers 20.5bhp of power at 8,000rpm and 20.1Nm at 6,000rpm.

Meanwhile, the company has also made its YZF-R15 sport bike expensive. The cost of the bike now starts from ₹1,76,300. The new pricing has already come into effect starting from April 1st.

