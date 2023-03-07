Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yamaha FZ-S FI vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Which 150 cc motorcycle should you buy?

Yamaha recently updated its motorcycle line-up to be BS6 Stage 2 compliant. One of the updated motorcycles from the Japanese manufacturer is the FZ-S FI. The direct rival to the FZ-S FI is the Bajaj Pulsar P150 which is currently the most affordable new-gen Pulsar. Here is a comparison between the Pulsar P150 and the Yamaha FZ-S FI.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Mar 2023, 16:26 PM
Both motorcycles use a 150 cc, single-cylinder engine but the Pulsar P150 is more powerful than the Yamaha FZ-S FI.

Yamaha FZ-S FI vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Looks

Yamaha has once again not changed the looks of the FZ-S FI. It still retains its muscular fuel tank, a fat 140-section rear tyre and an aggressive design. However, Yamaha did introduce a new LED headlamp that comes with new LED Daytime Running Lamps and LED turn indicators for the 2023 model. On the other hand, the Pulsar P150 is brand-new from the ground up. It shares its underpinnings with the larger Pulsar N250 and N160. It gets an all-new LED headlamp with a projector setup while the tail lamp is shared with the elder siblings.

Yamaha FZ-S FI vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Specs

The FZ-S FI is powered by a 149 cc engine that produces 12.23 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.3 Nm at 5.500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar P150 is powered by a 149.68 cc engine that produces 14.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine on the Pulsar P150 is one of the smoothest units out there and is known for its torquey power band.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar P150 review: How is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar?

Yamaha FZ-S FI vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Features

The Pulsar P150 comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, a side stand cut off and a USB socket. The FZ-S FI is equipped with an updated LCD instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity, and traction control and there is a side stand cut-off on offer also.

Yamaha FZ-S FI vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Price

The Pulsar P150 is offered in two variants. There is a Single Disc that costs 1.17 lakh and Dual Disc which is priced at 1.20 lakh. The FZ-S FI is also offered in two variants. The Standard is priced at 1.21 lakh and the Deluxe trim costs 1.24 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2023, 16:26 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Yamaha Pulsar P150 FZ-S FI
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS