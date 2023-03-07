Yamaha FZ-S FI vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Which 150 cc motorcycle should you buy?

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Yamaha recently updated its motorcycle line-up to be BS6 Stage 2 compliant. One of the updated motorcycles from the Japanese manufacturer is the FZ-S FI. The direct rival to the FZ-S FI is the Bajaj Pulsar P150 which is currently the most affordable new-gen Pulsar. Here is a comparison between the Pulsar P150 and the Yamaha FZ-S FI.
Yamaha has once again not changed the looks of the FZ-S FI. It still retains its muscular fuel tank, a fat 140-section rear tyre and an aggressive design. However, Yamaha did introduce a new LED headlamp that comes with new LED Daytime Running Lamps and LED turn indicators for the 2023 model. On the other hand, the Pulsar P150 is brand-new from the ground up. It shares its underpinnings with the larger Pulsar N250 and N160. It gets an all-new LED headlamp with a projector setup while the tail lamp is shared with the elder siblings.
The FZ-S FI is powered by a 149 cc engine that produces 12.23 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.3 Nm at 5.500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar P150 is powered by a 149.68 cc engine that produces 14.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine on the Pulsar P150 is one of the smoothest units out there and is known for its torquey power band.
Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar P150 review: How is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar?
The Pulsar P150 comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, a side stand cut off and a USB socket. The FZ-S FI is equipped with an updated LCD instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity, and traction control and there is a side stand cut-off on offer also.
The Pulsar P150 is offered in two variants. There is a Single Disc that costs ₹1.17 lakh and Dual Disc which is priced at ₹1.20 lakh. The FZ-S FI is also offered in two variants. The Standard is priced at ₹1.21 lakh and the Deluxe trim costs ₹1.24 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.