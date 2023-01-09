Yamaha Aerox influenced Augur premium scooter launches in this country

Yamaha has launched a new scooter in Taiwan called the Augur, which is based on the same platform as the Yamaha Aerox 155 available in India. However, the Yamaha Augur is a more premium offering from the Japanese two-wheeler brand. Despite being based on the same platform and sharing crucial components with the Yamaha Aerox 155, the Augur looks way much sharper and premium with its overall styling and features.

Yamaha Augur dons a futuristic and sharp styling. Its front fascia is dominated by the central LED headlamp that appears like it came off a Kawasaki H2 superbike. This unusually aggressive-looking LED headlamp has a cornering function, and it even lets the user switch between pure white or a warmer yellow theme. Also, this headlamp is claimed to come with Yamaha Lean Light Assist (Y-LLA) technology that ensures supplementary light when the body is tilted during cornering.

The scooter has a beefy look with its overall design that gives the Augur a strong road presence. The scooter also gets features like a 4.3-inch TFT display at the instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, fully keyless functionality, LED taillight etc. Compared to Aerox 155's central spine, the Yamaha Augur gets a flat board.

On the safety front as well, the Yamaha Augur gets a traction control system and ABS along with front and rear disc brakes. The power source for the premium scooter is the same 155 cc liquid-cooled engine that works in the Yamaha Aerox 155. Yamaha has not revealed the power and torque output of the scooter, but expect it to churn out 15 hp of power and 13.9 Nm of torque like the India-spec Aerox 155. The 132 kg weighing Augur comes six kg heavier than the Aerox, and it has a larger 6.1-litre fuel tank, as compared to the Aerox's 5.5-litre tank.

