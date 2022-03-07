TVS Motor's Raider 125-cc motorcycle launched in Bangladesh

After Latin America and Nepal, TVS Motor has launched its flagship Raider 125-cc motorcycle in neighbouring country Bangladesh too. The two-wheeler manufacture announced today that the TVS Raider 125-cc will be available in Bangladesh with the same specifications as offered in other markets, including in India.

HG Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to launch the 125cc TVS Raider in the rapidly evolving two-wheeler market of Bangladesh.

There is a growing demand for aspirational personal mobility options in the country. For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and superior technology. I am certain that the young customers in Bangladesh would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider."

J Ekram Hussain, Managing Director, TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd, said, “The customers of Bangladesh have always responded positively to the best-in-class offerings by TVS Motor, and I am sure the TVS Raider will not be an exception. Bangladesh’s Gen Z is ready for TVS Motor’s power-packed, stylish and the true ‘Wicked Ride’ – the TVS Raider."

TVS Raider is powered by a 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine which is rated to churn out a maximum power of 12.9 PS at 8,000 rpm and torque of 11.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The company claims that the bike boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.7 secs.

The TVS Raider comes with several segment-first features that make it a popular choice among customers. It gets first-in-class features like LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage. It is also offered with a gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17-inch alloy chunky wide tyres.

TVS Raider has been made available in a variety of colour options including Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.

In India, it competes directly with the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and the Honda Shine SP motorcycles.

