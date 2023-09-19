MotoGP Bharat: Top facts about the maiden motorcycle race in India

MotoGP is racing its way towards India for the very first time, and will be held from September 22 to 24

It will take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida

The main MotoGP will see 24 laps which translates into a total ride distance of 118.97 kilometres

A lap on the circuit is 4.96-km long and has eight right corners and five left corners

The width of the track is 12 meters while the longest straight is 1,006 meters

Tickets to MotoGP can be purchased via BookMyShow with prices ranging from 800 to 1.80 lakh

For those who want to watch at home, Sports 18 has the broadcasting rights for the event

 Jio Cinema has the livestreaming rights for the event

