TVS Motor launches BS 6 NTORQ 125 scooter in Nepal.

TVS Motor has launched BS 6 version of its NTORQ 125 scooter in Nepal. The NTORQ is one of the most popular offering from the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer in the 125 cc segment, and it recently completed one lakh sales globally.

The BS 6 NTORQ 125 scooter comes with race tuned fuel injection (RT-Fi). TVS developed two versions of BS 6 Fi platforms, the RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and the ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection). TVS claims that the RT-Fi technology is specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving conditions.

R Dilip, President – International Business at TVS Motor Company, said, "With the transition to BS 6, we have taken this opportunity to introduce two Fi Technology platforms. TVS NTORQ 125 is the only scooter to be equipped with RT-Fi platform. The superior performance will be complemented by better real throttle feel."

TVS NTORQ 125 scooter is powered by a 124.8 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor that is capable of churning out 9.1 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine comes with a CVT gearbox unit.

Some of the key features of the scooter include the TVS SmartXonnect system and a Bluetooth-enabled meter console which can be paired to the TVS Connect mobile App. The SmartXonnect app offers a bunch of first-in-segment features such as navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, and much more.

In India, the scooter is available in four variants - Drum, Disc, Race edition and SuperSquad edition. It has been priced from ₹71,095 to ₹81,075 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS NTORQ 125 is exported to 19 different countries across the globe including the markets of South Asia, Latin America, Middle-East, and ASEAN.