Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Motor Company To Launch New Bike In July 2022, Likely Zeppelin Cruiser

TVS Motor Company to launch new bike in July 2022, likely Zeppelin cruiser

TVS had previously showcased the Zeppelin cruiser at the Auto Expo 2018.
By : Updated on : 16 Jun 2022, 04:09 PM
TVS Zeppelin concept in production form could be called the TVS Ronin

TVS Motor Company is gearing up for the launch announcement of a new motorcycle next month. While the company hasn't revealed the name of the upcoming bike, rumours suggest that the TVS Zeppelin which has been under development for quite some time will be introduced in India next month. Reports also indicate that the new model could also be the naked street version of the Apache RR 310 but chances are slim. 

The Hosur-based automaker had previously showcased the Zeppelin cruiser at the Auto Expo 2018. Back then, the bike featured an all-new 20hp, 18.5Nm, 220cc single-cylinder engine paired to a five-speed gearbox. However, the key highlight of the bike included the use of a patented Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) system. Also, the motorcycle included an e-boost function for added performance from a 1,200W regenerative assist motor – powered by a 48V Li-ion battery. The concept claimed to have a top speed of 130 kmph.  

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
UPCOMING
Tvs Zeppelin R
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Xl100
99.7 cc
₹39,990 - 54,009 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Sport
109.7 cc
₹46,375 - 64,635 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Scooty Pep Plus
87.8 cc
₹52,915 - 64,522 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: TVS Raider gets expensive in India. Check new prices here)

The Zeppelin R concept originally featured a low-slung cruiser form factor and a single-piece stepped seat. However, unlike typical cruisers, it had a flat handlebar set up for a slightly sportier riding posture. Other than this, it was seen sporting a hexagonal headlight assembly with integrated LED DRLs as well as chunky, golden-finished USD front forks. The concept also featured black-dipped wire-spoke wheels. 

(Also Read: TVS Eurogrip becomes official supplier for Petronas TVS One Make Championship)

It won't be a surprise if the Zeppelin ditched the 220 cc mild-hybrid engine in favour of an Apache series sourced engine. More details are likely to be revealed in the first week of July. 

 

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2022, 04:07 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor TVS Motor Company TVS Motor India TVS Zepplin Zeppelin
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS