This Triumph Bonneville is a dark beauty oozing retro charm

Motorcycle customisation is not just about tweaking the powertrains for better power and torque output and churning out better performance. It's about making the machine stand out in the crowd with a unique design and visual appearance as well. Also, the motorcycle customisation studios often focus on retro motorcycles due to their charming appeal.

(Also Read: Triumph Street Twin EC1 launched in India. Price and more details here)

Triumph Bonneville Type 20 is one such custom motorcycle created by the UK-based custom shop Auto Fabrica. Based on a bone stock 2008 Triumph Bonneville, this custom motorcycle looks like the incarnation of darkness on two wheels in a stealthy scrambler guise. The all-black motif not only gives it a distinctive appearance but an overall visual appeal as well.

As it appears, the custom shop has transformed the motorcycle with a keen eye for all the details. The Triumph Bonneville is one of the ideal platforms for motorcycle customizers around the world. The simple nature, carburettors and lack of ultra-advanced electronics offer the customizers ample room for experiment with design and customisation.

This motorcycle draws power from an 865 cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired with foam air filters and upgraded Keihin CR carburettors. (Image: Facebook/AutoFabrica)

The Triumph Bonneville Type 20 comes with a seven-inch round LED headlamp with classic styling. It gets bespoke 3D printed fork covers concealing the telescopic front forks chrome finishing. The completely blacked-out look enhances its visual appeal further. There is a minimalist single-pod instrument cluster flanked by new grips, clutch and brake levers attached to the aftermarket wide handlebar.

A glossy black finished fuel tank, velvety retro-themed seat, stainless-steel wire-spoke wheels wrapped with off-road-focused Continental TKC 80 tyres are other elements of the custom motorcycle that grab attention. For stopping power, the motorcycle gets upgraded Beringer braking components and it also comes with a tweaked suspension setup with upgraded parts from Maxton Engineering.

This motorcycle draws power from an 865 cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired with foam air filters and upgraded Keihin CR carburettors. The engine churns out 66 hp of power output and 70.50 Nm of peak torque. It gets a custom one-piece exhaust system, finished in flat black. The engine block and exhaust are finished in a mixture of gloss, satin, and matte black finishes.