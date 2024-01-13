Triumph Daytona 660 pre-bookings begin at dealerships. What you need to know

Triumph pulled the wraps off the new Daytona 660, marking the return of the iconic name
The new Daytona 660 looks stylish and shares its underpinnings with the Trident 660 in Triumph’s lineup as a full-faired offering
Triumph will launch the Daytona 660 in India later this year and the middleweight offering will take on the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and updated Honda CBR650R
Pre-bookings have commenced at dealerships and prospective customers can reserve the bike for a token of ₹50,000
The Triumph Daytona 660 is positioned as a sports tourer with more upright ergonomics, which should make it more comfortable during everyday rides
The Daytona 660 gets the familiar 660 cc inline three-cylinder but is tuned to make more power at 95 bhp and 69 Nm with a 12,650 rpm redline
Suspension duties are handled by Showa 41 mm USD front forks and a preload-adjustable Showa monoshock at the rear
The Triumph Daytona 660 also gets a host of electronic aids including 3 riding modes, traction control and dual-channel ABS
The Daytona 660 is expected to carry a price tag of around ₹9 lakh (ex-showroom)