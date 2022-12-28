This custom-built Royal Enfield Himalayan gets 500cc engine & carbon fibre parts

Royal Enfield's motorcycles are quite popular when it comes to modified motorcycles. This is mainly because they are easy to work on and can adapt to different body styles. However, there are not a lot of customized Royal Enfield Himalayans . When Aditya from Royal Enfield reached out to Uttarakhand-based modification shop, MotoExotica, they did not say no. The brief given to MotoExotica was quite simple, Aditya said “build the ultimate version of the already capable Himalayan" and the best part for the shop was that Royal Enfield gave the shop an open hand to develop the bike based on their experience and knowledge.

At first glance, some people won't be able to tell that the modified motorcycle is a Royal Enfield Himalayan underneath. The shop wanted to modify Himalayan as a lightweight dual-sport motorcycle. MotoExotica wanted to retain the design of the Himalayan so the shop did not change the design of the gas tank and the headlamp. However, the shop did alter the rear subframe and the riding ergonomics were also changed for an upright stance with a wider handlebar and a curvy front fairing.

MotoExotica also upgraded the front brake because the engine now puts out more power.

All the body panels on the motorcycle are made up of carbon fibre which helps in saving weight. Working with carbon fibre is quite labour-intensive and the shop did not outsource any job. All the machined bits are finished in matt aluminium. The frame and bash plate are finished in Military green. The gas tank is finished with the contours of Mount Everest in Nardo grey blended with the satin carbon fibre finish.

In terms of mechanical upgrades, the motorcycle now gets long travel USD suspension from WP that has been re-valved. There is a 320 mm floating disc and a four-pot caliper in the front. The rear suspension is fully adjustable and there is a new custom swingarm that is directly mounted.

Then there is the motor. The stock 411 cc unit engine has now been big-bored to 500 cc. There is a high lift camshaft and a programmable ECU installed. Moreover, there is a custom megaphone exhaust with a carbon fibre end.

