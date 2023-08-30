First look at Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Check out the changes

Royal Enfield will deploy a new fully digital instrument cluster for the Himalayan 450
The Himalayan 450 will incorporate tail light into the turn indicators.
The design language will be function over form.
So, there is an external cage around the fuel tank which is also expected to mount jerry cans
The frame has also been updated and it is expected that the weight of the motorcycle will go down.
The biggest thing will be the new liquid-cooled engine. The power output is expected to be around 40 bhp.
The ADV will also boast new switchgear.
The LED headlamp will be shared with the Super Meteor 650 and the new 650 Twins.
The price of the Himalayan 450 is expected to be priced around ₹2.5 lakh