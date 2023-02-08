Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list

Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated the entire lineup of Gixxer motorcycles today. The two-wheeler manufacturer has introduced new colour schemes as well as connectivity features. Suzuki is offering the Gixxer series motorcycles, which include the Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250 SF models, will come with nine colour options. These include at least three matte editions too. The price of the motorcycle now starts from ₹1.40 lakh and goes up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

On Monday, Suzuki Motorcycle India launched the Gixxer SF 250 in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black Number 2 and Metallic Sonic Silver and Metallic Triton Blue colour options. The Gixxer 250 will also be available in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black Number 2 colours. The Gixxer series will also offer colours like Metallic Sonic Silver, Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black. Overall, there are three matte editions being offered with the new Gixxer called Metallic Matte Stellar Blu, Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black.

Models Price (in ₹ ex-showroom) Gixxer SF 250 2.02 lakh Gixxer SF 250 2.02 lakh Gixxer 250 1.95 lakh Gixxer SF 1.45 lakh Gixxer 1.40 lakh

Besides the cosmetic change, the new Gixxer motorcycles will also come updated with connectivity features. The two-wheeler manufacturer is offering Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series with Suzuki Ride Connect feature. It comes with Bluetooth enabled digital console that helps one sync a smartphone seamlessly with the motorcycle. The app will offer features like turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert, WhatsApp Alert display and missed call notifications.

Besides these, the feature will show speed warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival. The console is now compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director at Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The new Gixxer Series Motorcycles from Suzuki will now be armed with Suzuki Ride Connect as well to make further enhance the overall riding experience. These motorcycles have been updated keeping in mind the needs & latent expectations of the motorcycle enthusiasts."

The last time Suzuki Motorcycle had updated the colour and graphics on the Gixxer Serire bikes was back in 2020. While the Gixxer 250 Twins come with a 249 cc, SOCS enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injected engine, the smaller Gixxer series get a 155 cc single-cylinder fuel injected engine.

First Published Date: