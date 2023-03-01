Suzuki Access, Avenis & Burgman Street 125 upgraded for OBD 2 & E20 compliance

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the updated Access, Avenis and Burgman Street 125 scooters that are now OBD2 compliant. The 125 cc scooters are also E20 ready, which means that the models will be able to run on 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel, whenever it is available in the future. The move is in line with the new government regulations for OBD 2 compliance from April 1, 2023.

Prices for the 2023 Suzuki Access 125 start at ₹79,400, going up to ₹89,500 for the Ride Connect Edition. Meanwhile, the Suzuki Avenis 125 is priced from ₹92,000, going up to ₹92,300 for the Race Edition. Lastly, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is priced from ₹93,000, going up to ₹97,000 for the Ride Connect Edition. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Avenis also gets a new Metallic Sonic Silver/ Metallic Triton Blue colour scheme, while the Burgman Street is now available in the Pearl Matte Shadow Green shade.

Also Read : 2023 Suzuki Gixxer launched: 3 things to know

Commenting on the launch, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Suzuki’s powerful 125cc engine which delivers high performance and has been ruling riders’ hearts is now E20 (petrol with 20 per cent ethanol) and OBD2-A compliant. We plan to gradually make our entire product portfolio compatible with E20 fuel. This is a part of our commitment to reduce the carbon footprint for cleaner and greener tomorrow."

As part of the update, the Suzuki Access, Avenis and Burgman Street 125 get an onboard diagnostics system that detects emissions in real-time. The unit also helps detect system failures and illuminates the console lights on the instrument cluster in case of any faults with the vehicle. All three scooters use the same 125 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. There are no mechanical changes to either scooter.

First Published Date: