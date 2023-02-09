HT Auto
2023 Suzuki Gixxer range launched: 3 things to know

Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated the Gixxer range in the Indian market. Suzuki is offering the Gixxer series motorcycles, which include the Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250 SF models. The brand gets feature additions and cosmetic updates as well. Here are three things that one should know about the updated Suzuki Gixxer range.

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 09 Feb 2023, 10:38 AM
Suzuki has made only cosmetic changes and feature additions.
2023 Suzuki Gixxer: New colours

Gixxer SF 250 will now be available in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black Number 2 and Metallic Sonic Silver and Metallic Triton Blue colour options. The Gixxer 250 will also be available in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black Number 2 colours.

The Gixxer series will also offer colours like Metallic Sonic Silver, Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black. Overall, there are three matte editions being offered with the new Gixxer called Metallic Matte Stellar Blu, Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer: No mechanical changes

Suzuki has not made any changes to the engine or the gearbox of the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer. The 250 Twins uses a 250 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 26 bhp and a peak torque output of 22.2 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Gixxer and the Gixxer SF come with a 155 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It produces 13.4 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque. It gets a 5-speed gearbox.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer: New features

In terms of features, the only big addition that Suzuki has made is Ride Connect. The motorcycles now come with a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster that connects to the mobile phone via the application.

The app will offer features like turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert, WhatsApp alerts display and missed call notifications. Besides these, the feature will show a speed warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival. The console is now compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2023, 10:38 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Gixxer Gixxer SF Gixxer 250
