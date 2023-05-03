Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 to soon get Tripper

Royal Enfield is one of the manufacturers that offer a long list of genuine accessories for their motorcycles. The brand first introduced the Tripper Navigation system with its Meteor 350. The Tripper system is available on the Himalayan, Classic 350 and Hunter 350. The current flagship of Royal Enfield, Super Meteor 650 gets the Tripper as standard. Now, the brand is preparing to launch the Tripper Navigation system for the 650 Twins.

A Continental GT 650 was spotted with a lot of accessories. One of them was the Tripper Navigation system. The Tripper sits above in the centre of the speedometer and tachometer. It seems like the Tripper Navigation would need an additional bracket to fit which was also spotted last year with the rest of the accessories. The Tripper Navigation could get connected to the accessory port that is fitted to the 650 Twins. So, the Tripper will get switched off with the motorcycle. It is expected that the Tripper Navigation system would cost around ₹5,000. As of now, it is not known whether this cost includes the bracket or not. As of now, it is not clear whether the Tripper Navigation system will retrofit the previous generation of Interceptor 650 and Continental 650 or not.

Tail tidy, new LED tail lamp and LED turn indicators can be seen fitted to the Continental GT 650.

Apart from this, the Continental GT 650 was spotted with LED turn indicators which will also be available as a genuine accessory. As of now, the 650 Twins get halogen turn indicators and tail lamp. Apart from this, the motorcycle was also fitted with a tail tidy and a new circular tail lamp which was using LED lighting. There were also bar-end mirrors on the motorcycle but they have been on sale since the 650 Twins were first introduced.

Having said this, the manufacturer has not yet launched the alloy wheels as a genuine accessory. The current owners have been waiting for the alloy wheels since the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 were first launched. Currently, only the blacked-out version of the 650 Twins comes with alloy wheels.

