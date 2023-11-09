When will new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 go on sale in other countries?

Royal Enfield recently showcased the Himalayan 450 globally at EICMA 2023
Royal Enfield has opened pre-bookings for the Himalayan 450 in the Indian market.
The motorcycle will be launched at Rider Mania 2023.
Sales for the new generation Royal Enfield Himalayan will begin globally next year around April 2024.
The manufacturer will bring the model to Europe first before it heads to other markets including North America in the latter part of 2024.
The motorcycle is all-new when compared to the previous gen Himalayan which it replaces in the lineup.
The motorcycle features a brand-new 450 cc engine that is liquid cooled.
It puts out 39 bhp and 40 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit
