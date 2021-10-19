Revolt Motors enters Karnataka, launches first dealership in Bengaluru

Revolt Motors has announced that it has opened its first retail store in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The company has previously announced its plans of expanding its reach to 64 new Indian cities such as Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and the National Capital Region by early 2022. Currently, the company has a very limited presence in just six Indian cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

The company has also announced that it will reinitiate the bookings from October 21 at 12 PM. Customers across all the 70 cities will be able to book the motorcycle through the company's official website.

Speaking on the announcement, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Motors said, "We are delighted to open our first retail store in Bengaluru. Revolt Motors' ride so far has been very rewarding and we are well-positioned to achieve bigger milestones in the coming years. Expanding our current sales network from 6 to 70 cities, comes on the heels of the overwhelming demand from our customers ever since we started rolling out our bikes and the encouraging response from the governments at the centre and states. Our new sales network will help us cater to this strong order bank across the country and further help us in the EV revolution. At Revolt Intellicorp, we are determined to provide better and safer e-mobility solutions to our customers".

The rising popularity of EVs has helped Revolt Motors to gain traction in terms of RV400's demand. The motorcycle has attracted a strong response from Indian consumers so much so that the bike has been sold out within minutes of going on sale every time.