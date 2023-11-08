Matter Aera electric motorcycle delivery timeline revealed: Check details

Deliveries of Aera electric motorcycle will commence in the first quarter of next year
Aera was launched earlier this year as India's first geared electric motorcycle
It will also get an in-house developed liquid cooling system for the motor and battery
The company is ready to roll out the Aera from its Ahmedabad manufacturing facility
Matter Aera electric motorcycle will come in two variants - 5000 and 5000+
These are priced at ₹1.74 lakh and ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, post revised FAME subsidy), respectively
The company plans to introduce two more variants next year
The company promises a range of 125 km on a single charge