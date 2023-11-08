Matter Aera electric motorcycle delivery timeline revealed: Check details

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 08, 2023

Deliveries of Aera electric motorcycle will commence in the first quarter of next year

Aera was launched earlier this year as India's first geared electric motorcycle

It will also get an in-house developed liquid cooling system for the motor and battery

The company is ready to roll out the Aera from its Ahmedabad manufacturing facility

Matter Aera electric motorcycle will come in two variants - 5000 and 5000+

These are priced at 1.74 lakh and 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, post revised FAME subsidy), respectively

The company plans to introduce two more variants next year

The company promises a range of 125 km on a single charge
The feature list comprises a 7-inch touchscreen console that brings navigation, music, calls, and more. For detailed report...
Click Here