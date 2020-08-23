Pre-bookings for BMW G310R, G310GS BS 6 open on select dealerships

BMW Motorrad is planning on launching the BS 6-compliant iterations of the G 310 R and G 310 GS in India soon. Select BMW Motorrad dealerships have started accepting booking on both the bikes. This only indicates that the price reveal might just be around the corner.

Both the bikes were also spotted getting tested on the public roads several times in the past. The spy images also suggest that both the bikes will receive subtle design changes like LED headlamps, newly headlamp cluster, new sharper looking side panels and updated graphics are also on the cards. Moreover, the bikes will also feature fresh colour options.

In terms of mechanicals, the biggest change will ofcourse be the use of a BS 6-compliant 312 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The overall output is expected to remain more or less around the familiar 33 PS/28 Nm figures as found previously. The transmission unit will be the same 6-speed unit. Also, expect minor changes in terms of overall refinement levels and acceleration.

If rumours are to be believed, BMW G 310 twins will also be given a new TFT screen. For the record, most of the competition bikes already feature TFT screens. Apart from that, the bikes are also expected to be updated with ride-by-wire and slipper-clutch, but nothing is officially confirmed yet.

As far as pricing is concerned, the new BS 6-compliant versions of the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are expected to be priced slightly higher than the outgoing BS 4 versions which came at a price tag of ₹2.99 lakh and ₹3.49 lakh, respectively. (Both prices ex-showroom, Delhi)