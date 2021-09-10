This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Piaggio gears up to launch its One electric scooter: All you need to know
The automaker claims that despite being a compact scooter the One electric scooter gets a flat and spacious footrest to deliver a comfortable ride. Also, it features removable footboards for the passengers. The One is also claimed to be the only scooter in the segment that comes with a large enough compartment to store a jet helmet.
On the outside, the scooter gets an exterior that appears closely related to the Piaggio scoot, but on the inside, it gets a fully electric powertrain with removable batteries and a dedicated charging system. It has been offered in two variants - Piaggio One, and One Active. The moped-equivalent Piaggio One gets a 1.2kw (1.6bhp) motor, 27mph top speed, and a range of up to 34-miles. All this is accompanied by a £2,500 price tag. The highers-spec Piaggio One Active is a scooter-equivalent model that sports a 2.6bhp motor, 37mph top speed, and a range of up to 41-miles. This has been priced at £3,000. Both the trims of the scooter get Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) which is Piaggio's version of regenerative braking.
It comes kitted with a 5.5-inch color display with a sensor to adapt the color and background as per the lighting condition in the background. The screen also displays two riding modes to choose from - Eco and Sport. In addition to that, there is more general information available on the screen such as speed, battery level, and range.
The Piaggio One scooter also offers a low seat of 770mm, a relaxed rider triangle, hydraulic suspension, and brakes both front and rear.