Okinawa latest to slash prices of electric scooters after new FAME II subsidies

Okinawa Autotech on Wednesday informed that it is extending the cost benefits from the new FAME II subsidies announced by the government to customers. The Gurugram-based EV maker added that its electric scooters will now cost lower by ₹7,200 to ₹17,800.

Okinawa Autotech sells iPraise+, Praise Pro and Ridge+ electric scooters in the Indian market. While the iPraise+ has now become more affordable by 17,892, there is a price reduction of ₹7,947 and ₹7,209 on the Praise Pro and Ridge+ electric scooters, respectively.

The iPraise+ electric scooter is one of the topmost selling products by Okinawa Autotech. The company says that this model has witnessed close to a three-fold increase in demand in the last few months. The iPraise+ gets an IOT-enabled Mobile Application - ‘Okinawa Eco App’. It enables a range of smart features allowing the rider to track the usage, get directions and add a few emergency contacts to the app. It features a detachable lithium-ion battery that is rated to provide a full charge range of 160-180 km/charge. It takes 2-3 hours to attain full charge.

Commenting on the same: Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, says, “We are excited and thrilled to provide users with the most innovative electric scooters at even more affordable prices now. Lowering the prices of electric scooters in the country will serve as a stepping stone and help persuade more riders to switch from a combustion-engined model to an electric one. We thank the government of India for taking this crucial step."

Meanwhile, Okinawa is investing ₹150 crore to come up with a new manufacturing facility in Rajasthan. The company says that it has sold over 90,000 scooters in India as of MAY 2021.