MotoGP Bharat 2023 witnesses glistening presence of fascinating sports bikes

India just witnessed its first MotoGP event at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. MotoGP being the apex motorcycling sports events in the world and India being the largest two-wheeler market globally, the major global motorcycle brands took the opportunity too showcase their wide range of products on the sidelines of the event. Besides the race where Marco Bezzecchi took the podium of the inaugural Indian MotoGP and the visiting celebrities, the exciting range of sports bikes and concepts also grabbed the attention of the visitors. Several leading two-wheeler brands including Yamaha, Honda, Aprilia, Ducati, KTM, and Ola Electric took the opportunity to showcase their exciting products.

1 Yamaha R7 and MT-07 The Yamaha R7 and MT-07 were two of the most exciting products showcased at the MotoGP Bharat 2023. Showcasing these big bikes has fuelled speculation that the Japanese two-wheeler may bring the R7 supersport and its naked streetfighter sibling MT-07 soon to the Indian market. Both the big bikes come sharing the same powertrain and various other components as well. Powering these bikes is a 689 cc engine producing 72.39 bhp power and 67 Nm torque.

2 Yamaha R3 and MT-03 While showcasing the 300 cc supersport and naked streetfighter bikes at the Indian MotoGP, Yamaha has announced that both the R3 and MT-03 will be launched in India in December this year. Both the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 bikes come drawing inspiration from their bigger siblings, R7 and MT-07, respectively. Also, both these two 300 cc bikes come sharing the powerplants and several other components. Both these bikes get power from a 321 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 41.4 bhp peak power and 29.6 Nm torque.

3 Aprilia RS 457 Aprilia RS 457 is going to be the most affordable sportsbike in India from the Italian motorcycle brand when it launches soon. After unveiling the bike a few days ago, Aprilia showcased the RS 457 at the MotoGP Bharat 2023 as well. The KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 400 challenger bike is heavily inspired by the RS 660 and RSV4. Powering the bike is a liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that generates 47 bhp peak power.

5 Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 Repsol Edition Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) took the opportunity to showcase two special edition iterations of its mass-market products - the Hornet 2.0 motorcycle and the Dio 125 scooter. Both the Repsol Edition iterations of the Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 have been launched in India at ₹1.40 lakh and ₹92,300 (ex-showroom), respectively. These two special edition models come wearing the company's signature race livery sporting Orange, Red and White colours.

6 Ola Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser and Roadster Ola Electric unveiled its four electric motorcycle concepts earlier on August 15 this year. Being one of the partnering brands for the Indian MotoGP event, the EV manufacturer took the opportunity to showcase the four concept electric bikes there. It showcased the Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser and Roadster concept models at the MotoGP event.

7 Ducati Diavel and DesertX The MotoGP Bharat 2023 was a very special event for Ducati. While the bike manufacturer witnessed its Ducati Desmosedici winning the race at the event, the company also showcased a wide range of products on the sidelines. The two most exciting motorcycles showcased during the event were the Ducati Diavel and DesertX, which are already available in India. Also, showcased was the Scrambler range. The Diavel V4 is a performance cruiser available in India at a price of ₹25.91 lakh (ex-showroom), while the DesertX is an enduro motorcycle, priced at ₹17.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

