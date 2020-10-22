KTM reveals 890 Adventure motorcycle for the global market

KTM has taken the wraps off the new 890 Adventure motorcycle which comes out as an entry-level bike in the company's 890 ADV range. Naturally, it will be slotted below the 890 Adventure R and 890 Adventure R Rally bikes.

In terms of exterior design, the 890 Adventure appears to be an exact twin of the 790 Adventure motorbike. It shares the same 889 cc, twin-cylinder engine which powers its higher-spec cousins. The liquid-cooled powertrain is known to produce 105 hp of maximum power and 100 Nm of peak torque. In comparison to the engine found on the 790 Adventure, it has a 20% heavier crankshaft, which as per KTM helps increasing the stability at low RPM.

The new 890 Adventure is being claimed as the more touring focused version in KTM's adventure focused line-up. Its touring credentials are also evident from the low front fender, split seat and tarmac/trail tyres. Some of the bits like engine sump guard, handguards, low-slung fuel tank and the high-set exhaust, are all shared with the 890 ADV Twins. The motorcycle also shares its Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame as found on its siblings.

The company has also lowered the seat height on the new motorcycle to 830 mm. It can also be raised to 850 mm, when required. For the record, this is even lower than the 390 Adventure which has a seat height of 855 mm. The ADV rolls on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tyres with wire spoke wheels and Avon Trailrider tyres.

For the suspension duties, the bike gets non-adjustable WP Apex front fork and a preload plus rebound adjustable monoshock which sits at the rear. The anchoring duties are handled by twin 320 mm discs (front) and a 260 mm rear disc. Some of its key electronics features include IMU assisted traction control, ABS and ride modes. These features can be accessed via its TFT dash.