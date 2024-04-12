KTM & Husqvarna bikes get extended warranty free for up to 5 years. Here’s how

In a big push towards improving reliability, KTM India has announced it will be offering warranty coverage of up to five years on its motorcycles with effect from April 1, 2024. The extended warranty will be available at no additional cost and will be applicable across KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles. The total warranty coverage includes the standard two-year warranty as well as a three-year extended warranty, along with one year of roadside assistance.

KTM says its “industry-leading" warranty program extends its commitment to customers beyond vehicle delivery. The KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles get coverage for a total of five years and 45,000 km, whichever is earlier. The benefits of the extended warranty period include coverage on a wide range of components and repairs, more manageable repair expenses, and lower labour costs. The one-year roadside assistance includes 24x7 RSA, safe towing, flat tyre assistance and on-site repair.

Speaking about the new warranty program, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto, said, "At KTM, we are committed to ensuring a premium ownership experience for our customers. It's about giving all KTM and Husqvarna owners the confidence to explore, to push boundaries, and to chase adventure without a single worry. We believe KTM owners deserve, not just the most exhilarating machines on the market, but also a hassle-free ownership experience that helps them get the best out of their KTMs."

The extended warranty program is available at KTM dealerships and the company says it will be available only for a limited time. The KTM range starts from the 125 Duke to the 390 Adventure. The Husqvarna range includes two motorcycles - Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 401. It’s unclear if existing KTM users will be eligible for the extended warranty for free, especially those who purchased their bikes recently.

