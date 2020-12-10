KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specification comparison

KTM recently launched the 250 Adventure motorcycle in the Indian market at a price tag of ₹2.48 lakh (ex-showroom). It has now become the most affordable motorcycle in the company's Adventure series of motorcycles. The 250 Adventure doesn't have a direct rival in the market but some of its competitors include the Royal Enfield Himalayan which costs ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and the recently updated BMW G 310 GS which demands a premium of ₹2.85 lakh ex-showroom.

The 250 Adventure sits right in the middle of both the bikes. It gets a 250 cc single-cylinder engine which has been rated to develop 30 PS of maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque. It comes based on its bigger sibling, the 390 Adventure.

Himalayan, on the other hand, employs a long stroke 411 cc, single-cylinder engine which is known to push out an impressive 32 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that Himalayan's low-end torque helps boosts the rider's confidence during low-speed technical trails. While the KTM employs a 6-speed gearbox, the Himlayan features a 5-speed unit.

KTM being on the expensive side employs a more premium kit including full size 43 mm WP Apex forks and monoshock at the rear. It rolls on 19-inch, 17-inch set up with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. The Himalayan gets a 21-inch front wheel paired with a 17-inch rear with spoke wheels and tubed tyres.

For braking duties, KTM uses a 320 mm disc at the front which is larger than Himalayan's 300 mm front disc. Over the rear, Himalayan has a slightly larger 240 mm disc plate while KTM gets a 230 mm disc. Both the bikes gets a standard ABS system.