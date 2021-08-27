Indian Motorcycle rides in 2022 Chief lineup in India starting at 20.75 lakh

Indian Motorcycle on Friday announced the launch of the new 2022 Chief lineup in India at a starting price of ₹20.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 2022 Chief range comprises the Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Indian Super Chief Limited models for India.

The motorcycle maker says that its new Chief lineup signifies the ‘intersection of simplicity and power’. The new lineup comes based on a classic steel welded tube frame which lends it dynamic and easy handling abilities. While the new Chief and Chief Bobber Dark Horse models get premium gloss black finishes, the Super Chief Limited is offered in a premium shade of chrome.

The Chief range comes with a 15.1-litre fuel tank, bobbed rear fender, dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, LED lighting, keyless ignition, and Pirelli Night Dragon tires. In addition to the cruise control feature, Chief also gets three ride modes - sport, standard or tour. Each model on the new range is also offered with the industry-first, 101 mm round Touch Screen ‘RIDE COMMAND’ system.

The new Indian Chief range sources power from a Thunderstroke 116 (1890cc) engine that is rated to develop 162 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a 6-speed gearbox. The lineup features ABS as standard.

Commenting on the price announcement, Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Chief is a hallowed brand that has a glorious history and has garnered a steadfast fan following through the years and across the globe. As an ode to this brand on its 100th anniversary, we have launched the new Chief lineup of motorcycles today that will excite every ardent cruiser enthusiast in India with their technological prowess, timeless elegance, and modern performance."