India-bound Husqvarna electric bike, scooter make first public debut

Husqvarna has officially displayed its new battery-powered bike and scooter for the very first time. The public debut of Husqvarna's electric range took place at the recently held IAA International Motor Show 2021 in Munich Germany.

The electric scooter by Husqvarna has been christened ‘Vektorr’ scooter concept and features a very different approach to its design.

While the traditional scooters feature quite a curvaceous body design, the Vektorr scooter concept gets a visibly sharper-looking design with razor-sharp body panels. It has been designed by ‘Kiska’ design studio owned by KTM.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto witnesses 5% sales increment at 3,73,270 units in August)

It comes based on Bajaj's Chetak Electric platform and is thus expected to feature similar specifications and performance figures. For the record, the Chetak comes with a 3.8kW motor with a non-removable 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack. It has a top speed of 70kmph and a full-charge range (in Eco) of 95km. It can be charged at home using a conventional 5A power socket. Expect the Husqvarna Vektorr to get similar performance figures.

(Also read: Bajaj Auto & KTM complete 10 years of partnership in India)

The motorcycle appears to be an electric version of the existing Vitpilen/Svartpilen motorcycle which is gasoline-powered. It features a familiar exposed trellis frame on the outside along with sharp and aggressive-looking body panels. It comes with three removable battery packs that reside below the tank. These batteries can be easily charged at home.

It comes with an 8 kW (10.7 hp) chain-drive motor. The bike has been claimed to attain a full-charge range of about 100 km, while top-speed has been rated at 100 kmph-120 kmph.