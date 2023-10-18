India-bound 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed globally with traction control

Kawasaki has introduced the updated Z650RS middleweight motorcycle for the 2024 model year. The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS now comes with traction control system, in addition to dual-channel ABS already available on the model. Apart from the new safety feature, the Z650RS remains mechanically unchanged. The neo-retro-styled offering shares its underpinnings with the Z650 and both bikes are on sale in India.

The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS now comes with a three-level Kawasaki Traction Control System (KTRS). This should make the model safer, especially in wet conditions and even on loose gravel. In terms of power, the 649 cc parallel-twin cylinder engine continues to produce 67 bhp and 64 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The 2024 Z650RS retains the same design and styling borrowed from the larger Z900RS. The bike gets a round LED headlamp, dual-pod instrument console with a digital display in the centre, quasi-spoke alloy wheels, and a single-piece seat. For Europe, the bike comes gets three colour options including the new Candy Medium Red, along with Metallic Phantom Silver with Metallic Matte Carbon Gray, and Ebony with Metallic Matte Carbon Gray.

The Kawasaki Z650RS competes with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in the segment and the middleweight offering brings the reliability of the Kawasaki platform with modern-retro styling. The bike is presently priced at ₹6.92 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is locally assembled here. Expect the 2024 to arrive sometime early next year with a marginal price hike.

