Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 To Get Apollo Tramplr Tyres Instead Of Pirellis. Here’s Why

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 to get Apollo Tramplr tyres instead of Pirellis

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 05 Apr 2024, 13:32 PM
Follow us on:
A tyre import ban has forced Bajaj to swap the fancy Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR for locally made Apollo Tramplr XR tyres on the new Husqvarna Svartpil
...
The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 was originally announced to get Pirelli Scorpio Rally STR dual-purpose tyres

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 was launched earlier this year and one of the key highlights on the motorcycle were the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR dual-purpose tyres, which impressed us too. The new offering has now begun arriving at dealerships and it turns out that the production-spec model gets the locally made Apollo Tramplr XR tyres instead of the fancier Pirellis.

Apparently, a fresh government regulation bars manufacturers to import tyres of a particular size if they are being locally built by a tyre maker. Considering Apollo makes the tyres in the size and spec required for the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Bajaj was not given the licence to import the Pirellis for the Swedish scrambler-styled offering. The ban though is only for the OEM, while private players will still be allowed to import the tyres in the aftermarket space.

Also Read : 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 first ride review - More fun than the KTM?.)

The Pirellis were impressive on the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 but the Apollo Tramplr would be more cost-effective for buyers with a longer shelf life

This is certainly a big disappointment for those looking forward to enjoying the Husky with the dual-purpose tyres, particularly given its big block pattern, allowing good traction on and off-road. Bajaj has not announced plans to reduce prices given the change in the tyre maker, especially since the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR command a hefty premium.

The new tyre import regulation also puts cloud on other motorcycles, which use imported tyres. This is particularly relevant for the Svartpilen’s cousin, KTM 390 Duke and RC 390, which use Metzeler M5 Sportecs, while the TVS Apache 310s use the Micheln Road 5 tyres. Both are imported into the country. As we’ve been made to understand, the discretion lies with the government to issue the licence to the manufacturer for importing tyres, and the latter does not have a larger role to play in the same.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon29 kmpl
₹ 2.92 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 3.19 - 3.45 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Zontes GK350
Engine Icon348.0 cc Mileage Icon26.7 kmpl
₹ 3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon45 kmpl
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
View Details
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹ 1.50 - 1.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

That said, this is not to say that locally made tyres are of substandard quality. The Tramplr XR range from Apollo offer excellent grip. That said, buyers may feel some of the value-friendly quotient on the Husqvarna has been robbed off, especially with no price reduction in sight.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2024, 13:32 PM IST
TAGS: Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 390 Duke Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR Apollo Tramplr Tyre import
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS