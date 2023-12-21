You can still get the 10,000 discount on the Triumph Speed 400. Here’s how

The Triumph Speed 400 was launched earlier this year as the most affordable offering from the British bike maker
The made in India Triumph Speed 400 arrived with an introductory price tag of ₹2.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers
However, Triumph has extended the ₹10,000 discount on the Speed 400 as part of a year-end offer
The Triumph Speed 400 is now available at a price of ₹2.23 lakh (ex-showroom) till December 31, 2023
The announcement sweetens the deal for many who lost out on the introductory price due to the initial overwhelming demand
The Triumph Speed 400 is made in India and powered by the newly- 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 39.4 bhp and 37.5 Nm
The roadster takes inspiration from the bigger Triumph Speed Twin and exudes similar levels of quality in its overall fit and finish
The Speed 400 also impresses with its performance and ride quality, both of which make it best-suited for city rides
From January 1, 2024, Triumph will retail the Speed 400 at ₹2.33 lakh (ex-showroom)