Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India registers sales of 361,027 units in April’22

HMSI April'22 sales grew by 33% in domestic sales over last year when the company sold just 240,101 units.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that it has managed to sell a total of 361,027 units in the month of April 2022. This is 33% YOY growth in domestic sales over last year when the company sold just 240,101 units.

Out of 361,027 units sold last month, 318,732 two-wheeler sales were registered in domestic market while 42,295 units were exported overseas. The company said that the recovery for the last month leveraged support from market relaxations, favourable harvesting period and gradual opening of schools, colleges among other factors.

Speaking on the performance for April’22, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “April marks the beginning of a positive period pillared by surge in market operations and the onset of marriage season. As per initial estimate, we anticipate a double-digit growth in Q1. However, moving forward, supply side issues and global economic scenario may continue to pose a challenge."

Last month Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announced its business transformation plan. The company said that it aims to accelerate its export business, alternative mobility and create a bigger commuter motorcycle portfolio.

The company has also informed previously that it will introduce flex-fuel based commuter bikes in the country in the next few months. The Activa-maker has also showcased several new internationally sold models in the country.

