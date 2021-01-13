Honda launches 2021 CBR150R in Indonesia with huge updates

The 2021 Honda CBR150R has been introduced in Indonesia with colossal updates. The motorcycle has turned sharper in design and has also gained new features. The updated model takes styling inspiration from the immensely popular CBR250RR. In fact, appears to be a replica of its bigger quarter-litre sibling.

At the front, the razor-sharp twin-beam headlamps have been picked over from the 250RR. Moreover, there are hints of the familiar design theme in its new body panels and tail end appearance.

Another solid update on the new CBR150R includes its golden USD fork which also lends it a more premium appeal against the previous telescopic unit. These are the revered Showa SFF-BP separate function big-piston fork, similar to what's offered on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R. With the yearly update, the bike has also gained a new slipper clutch which apart from reducing rear-wheel hopping, is also claimed to trim down lever effort by 15%.

To make the new smaller CBR up to date, it has also been slapped on with a new smart and well-laid out fully-digital LCD instrument cluster. Apart from the regular informatics, this unit also displays fuel consumption data and a gear position indicator.

While there have been several major additions in terms of features, the motor remains more or less the same. Powering the new CBR150R is the familiar 149 cc liquid-cooled 4-valve single-cylinder engine which churns out 17.3PS of power and 14.4Nm of peak torque. While it may be slightly down against the key rival - Yamaha YZF-R15 in terms of power, the peak torque output is higher.

It is offered in two trims - ABS and non-ABS in Indonesia and has been priced at around 40 million rupiah (translates into ₹2.10 lakh). Goes, without saying why it may not be launched in India anytime soon.