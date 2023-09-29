Honda Gold Wing Tour luxury tourer launched in India at 39.20 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched its new flagship motorcycle, the Gold Wing Tour. It will come to the Indian market as a CBU (completely built-up) unit because of which it is priced at ₹39,20,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The motorcycle will be sold only through Honda's BigWing Top Line dealerships.