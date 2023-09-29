Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Gold Wing Tour luxury tourer launched in India at 39.20 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched its new flagship motorcycle, the Gold Wing Tour. It will come to the Indian market as a CBU (completely built-up) unit because of which it is priced at 39,20,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The motorcycle will be sold only through Honda's BigWing Top Line dealerships.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 29 Sep 2023, 11:23 AM
Honda Gold Wing Tour will be offered only in the Gunmetal Black Metallic colour scheme.
