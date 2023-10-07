Meet the ultimate luxury tourer from Honda

Honda has launched the Gold Wing Tour in the Indian market
Honda has launched the Gold Wing Tour in the Indian market
Honda has launched the Gold Wing Tour in the Indian market
It is priced at ₹39.20 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle is being imported to India from Japan
The Gold Wing Tour is quite heavy as it weighs a massive 390 kg.
The manufacturer is offering an electronically adjustable windscreen and a a creep forward and back function that helps in low-speed manoeuvrability.
There is a 7-inch full-colour TFT screen on offer that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth.
Honda is also offering a rider airbag
here is a throttle-by-wire, tyre pressure monitoring system, two USB Type-C sockets and an all LED lighting.
Powering the Gold Wing is a massive 1833 cc, four-stroke, 24-valve, flat six-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled.
It puts out 24 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 170 Nm at 4,500 rpm.