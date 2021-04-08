Honda files patent for electric mini-bike. Good fit for Indian roads?

Honda has filed a new patent for a battery-powered mini bike in Japan. The patent sketches suggest that the size and style of the bike takes inspiration from the Honda Grom. Needless to say, if this mini e-bike is ever taken to production, it will be positioned as a small, fun-to-ride machine.

While the Grom sources power from a traditional internal combustion engine, if it was electric then the appeal would still be much similar. At the same time, the patent drawing is quick to suggest that that the e-bike is a completely new bike from the ground up and not just an electric version of the Grom.

As per details revealed by the patent, the bike houses a monocoque-style chassis. The battery is housed inside this chassis and motor is placed behind the battery. There is no conventional telescopic setup but a Gold Wing inspired Hossack-type fork arrangement with double wishbones and girder-style forks, and a monoshock bolted to the front of the battery case.

(Also Read: Honda sells 411,037 two-wheelers in March)

Reports suggest that the new mini electric bike is just a concept at the current stage and its production version won't see the light of the day anytime soon. It may be displayed at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show later this year.

If rumors hold any ground, Honda is focusing on the electric two-wheeler technology and the patent is a direct indication of the same. It is yet not confirmed if a two-wheeler based on the same lines will be brought to the Indian market post its introduction in the international market.

More details on this battery-powered two-wheeler will be revealed in the days to come. Needless to say, the next few years will be quite interesting for the Japanese motorcycle maker.