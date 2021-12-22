This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Honda 2Wheelers India expands global presence, starts delivering Navi in US
The Navi crossover two-wheeler was introduced by Honda in the US earlier this year. The company says that the Navi combines the advantages of both a scooter as well as a motorcycle. “I’m happy to share that Honda Mexico has announced start of Honda Navi Exports to US Market. Offering a unique appeal with dynamic style of both scooter & motorcycle, Navi brings a world of limitless possibilities for its riders around the globe," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.
“With the start of CKD kits to Honda Mexico, HMSI had reaffirmed its commitment to become one of Honda’s manufacturing hub for the world. The Navi deliveries to US market via Honda Mexico has further strengthened our export portfolio in advanced markets, the new expansion has given us an opportunity yet again to set new standards of global manufacturing quality in India," added Ogata.