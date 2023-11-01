HMSI records 10% sales growth in October at 4,92,884 units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday announced that it has sold a total of 4,92,884 units last month, registering a growth of 10% over corresponding month a year ago. The company recorded 9% growth in the domestic market with 4,62,747 units while its exports grew by 29% with sales of 30,137 units last month.

October also saw various other milestones for the company such as achieving the feat of crossing 30 lakh customer milestone in Kerala. The company's Shine brand in the125cc motorcycle segment crossed over 30 lakh customers in western India.

In terms of new launches, the company introduced the OBD2A compliant 2023 CB300R at a starting price of ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Neo Sports Café Roadster can be booked at the nearest BigWing dealerships.

It also introduced the new avatars of H’ness CB350 & CB350RS in Legacy Edition and New Hue Edition, respectively. The new special editions only get cosmetic changes over the standard models. They are priced at ₹2,16,356 and ₹2,19,357 respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Customers can now book these motorcycles at BigWing dealerships and deliveries will commence soon across the country. The H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition comes in a new Pearl Siren Blue colour scheme. The latter features a new Sports Red and Athletic Blue Metalic paint scheme with attractive tank graphics and stripes on both wheels and fenders.

Recently, the company also launched the all-new adventure tourer XL750 Transalp and opened its bookings for the first 100 customers in select cities. The cities include Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. Deliveries will begin from November. The motorcycle has been introduced in the country at an introductory price of ₹10,99,990 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The premium adventure tourer is being brought into the country via the completely built-up (CBU) route from Japan and will be exclusively sold via the BigWing dealerships.

First Published Date: