Hero Xtreme 160R becomes costlier in India. Check new price here

Hero MotoCorp has recently announced a price hike across its product portfolio. As a result of which, its Xtreme 160R motorcycle has also become costlier in the country by as much as ₹2,370. All the variants of the entry-level sports commuter have become costlier by the same amount.

Save for the price increment, there is no other change on the motorcycle.

The base Xtreme 160R Single Disc trim now costs ₹1,11,610 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Double Disc and the 100 Million Edition trims are now priced at ₹1,14,660 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and ₹1,16,460 (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. The Xtreme 160R is a direct rival to the other 160cc bikes such as the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Suzuki Gixxer 155, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, and Yamaha FZ S FI.

The Xtreme 160R is quite a popular offering in its segment. It comes decently equipped in terms of features and technology. Some of its key features include a negative LCD console, full LED lighting, side stand engine cut-off, glide feature, and more. As for the mechanicals, the bike uses a 163cc, single-cylinder engine which has been rated to develop 15bhp of maximum power and 14Nm of peak torque. The transmission option also remains the same five-speed unit.

India's biggest two-wheeler maker has recently announced that it will be organising a global ride on Oct 2nd. Hero's ‘Ride for Real Heroes’ will take place in 100 cities across the world to honour the frontline healthcare warriors across the world. (More details here)