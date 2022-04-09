Hero Splendor range becomes dearer. Select variants discontinued

The Hero Splendor series of bikes have now become expensive in the range of ₹ 500 to ₹ 1,000.

Hero MotoCorp has announced a price hike on its much popular Splendor series of bikes. The Splendor series has now become expensive in the range of ₹500 to ₹1,000. Save for the price hike, there has been no other change on the motorcycles. Apart from Splendor, other motorcycles from Hero MotoCorp have also become expensive. Here is the detailed revised price list of Splendor series of bikes.

Splendor Plus: ₹69,380 (vs ₹68,590)

Splendor Plus i3S: ₹70,700 (vs ₹69,790)

Splendor Plus i3S Matte Shield Gold: ₹71,700 (vs ₹70,790)

Splendor Plus 100 Million: Discontinued

Super Splendor Drum: Discontinued

Super Splendor Disc: Discontinued

2022 Super Splendor Drum: ₹75,700 (vs ₹74,700)

2022 Super Splendor Disc: ₹79,600 (vs ₹78,600)

Apart from hiking the prices marginally, some previously sold variants have also been discontinues from the lineup. Hero has taken down the older version of the Super Splendor and the 100 Million edition of the motorcycle.

While the Hero SuperSplendor commuter bike features a BS6-compliant 124.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with 10.72 bhp and 10.6 Nm output, the Splendor Plus runs on a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor producing 7.91bhp at 8,000rpm and 8.05Nm at 6,000rpm.

Meanwhile, the company has recently announced that it has sold 4, 50,154 units of two-wheelers in March 2022. The Splendor-maker sold 4,15,764 two-wheelers in the domestic market last month, while 34,390 units were shipped outside to the international markets. The company said that this is a sequential monthly growth against units sold in the previous month as it dispatched 358,254 units of motorcycles and scooters in February 2022. (More details here)

