Top five practical and affordable motorcycles for regular city commuting

In a highly cost-sensitive market like India, which is considered the largest two-wheeler market in the world in terms of size and sales volume, whenever a consumer buys a motorcycle or a scooter, which are still large ticket products for many buyers, several factors play their respective roles in the decision-making process. One of the key factors is the fuel efficiency of the two-wheeler, which is directly connected with the overall cost of ownership for the product. Other factors at play include practicality, overall affordability etc.
The Indian market has usually been known for being dominated by commuter motorcycles with engine displacements between 100-110 cc segment. However, over the last few years, with consumer preferences changing rapidly, demands for premium motorcycles have been rising, especially fuelled by the aspirational young buyers who seek more performance, more premium quotient, and more technology-aided features. However, a large chunk of Indian two-wheeler buyers still prefer to take the old-fashioned way when it comes to buying a motorcycle. They seek a machine on two-wheelers that is practical, affordable and offers good value for money.
Here is a list of the top four practical and affordable motorcycles under ₹1 lakh in India.
Ever since this motorcycle was launched in the Indian market about 30 years ago, the Splendor has set a benchmark for the industry. The Splendor remains the bestseller two-wheeler in India to date despite fierce competition from other motorcycles and even scooters. The Splendor series has several models and one of the most popular among them is the Splendor Plus. Powering the Hero Splendor Plus is a 97.2 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 7.91 bhp peak power and 8.05 Nm of maximum torque. It offers around 80 kmpl of mileage. It is priced between ₹75,141 and ₹77,986 (ex-showroom).
Priced between ₹86,017 and ₹90,017 (ex-showroom), the Honda SP 125 comes as a practical and affordable motorcycle under one lakh. The design of the motorcycle is practical. It comes with a fully digital instrument cluster and an LED headlamp that enhances its premium quotient. The motorcycle is powered by a 123.94 cc single-cylinder engine that is paired with a five-speed gearbox. This engine pumps out 10.72 bhp peak power and 10.9 Nm of maximum torque. The SP 125 sits above the Shine 125 in Honda's lineup and comes as a slightly more premium model than its sibling. The pricing difference with Shine 125 too is not much.
Hero MotoCorp is known as the king of commuter motorcycles. One of the models in the commuter segment from the homegrown brand is the HF Deluxe, which is not only popular in India but in overseas markets as well. It gets i3S technology that claims to save nine per cent fuel, while the engine cut-off technology while its side stand is down and the bike falls certainly make it practical. Powering this motorcycle is a 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a four-speed gearbox. The engine generates 7.91 bhp power and 8.05 Nm torque, which is the same as Hero Splendor Plus. It is priced between ₹59,998 and ₹68,768 (ex-showroom).
If we follow the last few years' trend in the Indian motorcycle market, the 125 cc segment has become the new entry-level category for many buyers. Instead of buying a 100 cc or 110 cc model, many buyers prefer to purchase a 125 cc motorcycle, majorly because of more power and slightly better features. Honda has been aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of this segment and the Shine 125 is one of the models playing a key role in this strategy. Priced between ₹79,800 and ₹83,800 (ex-showroom), the Honda Shine 125 is a practical and affordable commuter motorcycle with a stylish design. It sits below the SP 125 in Honda's lineup. Powering the bike is a 123.94 cc engine that generates 10.59 bhp peak power and 11 Nm maximum torque.
Hero Glamour is the answer from Hero MotoCorp to the Honda Shine 125 and Honda SP 125. The Hero Glamour comes as a sleek practical and affordable motorcycle, from the two-wheeler brand and it is priced between ₹80,908 and ₹86,348 (ex-showroom). This motorcycle gets a fully digital instrument cluster, USB charger, 170 mm ground clearance etc, making it a practical commuter. Powering this bike is a 124.7 cc engine that is capable of churning 10.39 bhp peak power and 10.4 Nm of maximum torque. It is claimed as capable of sprinting 0-60 kmph in 6.7 seconds.