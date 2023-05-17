Honda Shine 100 launched in Rajasthan, offers up to 10 year warranty

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recently re-entered the 100 cc commuter segment with the Shine 100. The motorcycle is priced at ₹62,900 (ex-showroom, Rajasthan). When compared, the price of the Shine 100 is ₹64,900 in other states. This makes Shine 100 cheaper by ₹2,000. The Shine 100 is already priced competitively in the segment as it is an important deciding factor for customers who are in the market for a commuter motorcycle. Honda Shine 100 will be going against the Bajaj Platina 100 , Hero Splendor+ and Hero HF Deluxe.

The brand has introduced several offers with the Shine 100 that customers can avail. There is "100 PE 100" which is a special introductory finance scheme for Shine 100. Customers can avail financing options from multiple institutions and there are other benefits such as zero documentation charge, no advance EMI’s and a processing fee of only ₹1. Apart from this customers can get a 10-year warranty package that includes 3 years of standard warranty and 7 years of optional extended warranty.

Honda is offering Shine 100 in five colour options - Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes. The design of the Shine 100 is of a typical commuter motorcycle. There are practical aluminium grab rail, a halogen headlamp, a long single-piece seat and alloy wheels.

Watch: Honda Shine 100: First ride review

The Shine 100 uses an all-new 98.98 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It produces 7.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 4-speed unit. The engine might be small in cubic capacity but it is quite modern as it gets fuel injection and ESP, is OB2 compliant can run on E20 fuel as well. Fuel efficiency is very important for people who are looking for a commuter motorcycle. Honda has not officially revealed the fuel efficiency figure of the Shine 100 although they claim that the motorcycle offers “best-in-class mileage".

