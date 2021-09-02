This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >
Auto >
Two-wheelers >
Hero MotoCorp sales dip 22% in August, hopes for revival during festive season
Hero MotoCorp sales dip 22% in August, hopes for revival during festive season
Hero MotoCorp has sold 453,879 units of two-wheelers last month.
Hero MotoCorp has sold 19,32,784 units of two-wheelers between April-August in this fiscal.
India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has reported a 22% decline in August 2021, as compared to the same month a year ago. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer registered 453,879 units last month, compared to 584,456 units in August 2020.
The
company
has
sold
a
total
of
19,32,784
units
of
two-wheelers
between
April-August
in
FY22.
During
the
same
period
in
last
fiscal,
the
company
sold
16,62,233
units
of
two-wheelers.
In
the
domestic
market,
Hero
MotoCorp
sold
431,137
units
of
two-wheelers
last
month.
The
company
registered
568,674
units
of
domestic
sales
in
the
same
month
last
year.
It
registered
18,01,052
units
between
April-August
this
fiscal.
Hero
MotoCorp
has
sold
420,609
units
of
motorcycles
and
33,270
units
of
scooters
last
month.
The
two-wheeler
manufacturer
has
said
that
it
is
not
gearing
up
for
the
upcoming
festive
season.
The
festive
season
is
usually
the
time
when
the
auto
manufacturers
in
India
registered
the
most
sales.
The
company
also
said
that
with
several
positive
indicators,
such
as
the
decent
monsoon
resulting
in
encouraging
agricultural
activity
in
the
major
parts
of
the
country,
and
the
several
government
schemes
in
the
social
sector,
the
company
is
optimistic
about
higher
demand
in
the
coming
months.
As
the
Covid-19
vaccination
is
gaining
pace
around
the
country
and
last-mile
retail
is
opening
up
further,
Hero
MotoCorp
believes
the
number
of
sales
is
likely
to
be
in
a
positive
zone
in
the
coming
months.
Not
only
in
the
domestic
market,
with
the
economic
activities
reviving
in
faster
pace