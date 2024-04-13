Booked a Hero Maverick? Here is when the deliveries starts

Hero MotoCorp has announced that they will be starting deliveries of the Mavrick 440 from 15th April
The Mavrick 440 is the flagship motorcycle of the brand
The Mavrick 440 was launched in February in three variants.
There is Base, Mid and Top. These are priced at ₹1.99 lakh, ₹2.14 lakh and ₹2.24 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom
The bookings are already open and the Mavrick will be sold only through Premia dealerships of Hero.
People who booked the motorcycle before 15th March will also get Mavrick Kit of accessories and merchandise worth ₹10,000.
Few of the parts of the Mavrick 440 are shared with Harley-Davidson X440
Both motorcycles use the same engine
It puts out 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm, slightly lower than the X440's torque by 2 Nm.