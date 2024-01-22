Hero Mavrick motorcycle to make global debut on January 23. What we know so far

Hero MotoCorp is all set to take the wrap off its much-anticipated motorcycle Mavrick, which is expected to be the next flagship product from the homegrown brand. Slated to make its debut on 23rd January 2024, the Hero Mavrick will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440, which was launched in the Indian market in 2023 as the iconic US-based motorcycle giant's most affordable product to date.

Despite being the biggest brand in the commuter motorcycle segment and India's top two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has never shied away from revealing its ambition to be a major player in the premium motorcycle market. Being the first 400 cc motorcycle, the upcoming Mavrick comes as the brand's latest statement in that effort. Hero MotoCorp has already teased the Mavrick online revealing a few design elements and features.

Here is a quick look at the key facts about the upcoming Hero Mavrick motorcycle.