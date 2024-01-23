Hero Mavrick 440 roadster makes global debut, bookings open in February

Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off its new flagship offering and revealed the new Mavrick 440 roadster at Hero World 2024. It is the second product to come out of the Hero-Harley partnership. The roadster shares its underpinnings with the Harley-Davidson X440 launched last year. However, the Mavrick gets completely different styling and flavour overall, helping the model set itself apart. Bookings for the Mavrick will commence in February, while deliveries will begin in April. There would be five different colour schemes across three variants.

The Hero Mavrick 440 is the second product to come out of the Hero-Harley partnership and the roadster shares its underpinnings with the Harley-Davids

The Hero Mavrick 440 gets muscular styling with the bulbous fuel tank complete with shrouds, a round headlamp with LED DRLs and a wide handlebar. The stubby tail section and scooped-out single-piece seat further add to the brawny feel of the model. The Mavrick 440 also gets tuning fork-styled alloy wheels and a stubby exhaust to complete the appearance.

Also Read : Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440.

The Hero Mavrick also comes with an LCD screen for the instrument console that packs a host of information. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity bringing calls and SMS alerts, music playback as well and turn-by-turn navigation, while a host of connected features are accessible via the mobile app. There is also an LED projector headlamp and full LED lighting on offer.

The Mavrick draws power from the 440 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine from the Harley-Davidson X440. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The long-stroke engine is tuned for torque as it produces 90 per cent of torque from 2,000 rpm. Unlike the Harley though, Hero has opted for 43 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The Hero Mavrick 440 will be competing against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 350, Honda CB350 and Harley-Davidson X440 in the segment. It will be sold exclusively through the brand’s new and premium ‘Hero Premia’ dealership network that also retails the Harley X440, Hero Karizma XMR, Vida V1 and the like.

First Published Date: