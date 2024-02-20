Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to begin on April 15

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 20 Feb 2024, 14:44 PM
  • The Hero Mavrick 440 is the flagship offering from the manufacturer and bookings are open for the new offering.
Deliveries for the Hero Mavrick 440 will begin from April 15 onwards, while bookings are already open (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Mavrick 440, the brand’s new flagship offering and we now have a delivery date for the new offering. The Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries will begin on April 15, 2024, with the date listed on the company’s website. The Mavrick shares its underpinnings with the Harley-Davidson X440 and both motorcycles have been co-developed by Hero and Harley as part of a collaboration.

The Hero Mavrick 440 gets a tractable motor and neo-retro design language. The motorcycle offers a strong road presence with signature elements like the round LED headlamp with LED DRLs, an LED taillight, a bulbous fuel tank, and muscular lines. The metal bodywork also adds a more solidly built feel to the motorcycle.

Also Read : Hero Mavrick 440 first ride review: Hero's Top Gun?

The Hero Mavrick 440 gets a completely new design, while sharing underpinnings with the Harley-Davidson X440

Hero Mavrick 440: Specifications

Power comes from the 440 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled motor tuned for 27 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque. The motor makes about 2 Nm less than the Harley X440 and is also about 4 kg lighter at 187 kg (kerb). The engine is supremely tractable with a strong low and mid-range that allows for impressive cruising ability.

Hero Mavrick 440: Features

The seat height at 803 mm is also accommodating, while the tall and wide handlebar makes for an upright and comfortable riding position. The Mavrick 440 also gets an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity as standard, while the top variant comes with connected features as well.

Also Read : Hero Mavrick 440 launched at 1.99 lakh, bookings open

Hero Mavrick 440: Prices

We rode the Hero Mavrick 440 recently and came back impressed with what the motorcycle had to offer. More so, considering prices for the Mavrick start at 1.99 lakh, going up to 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it one of the most accessible sub 500 cc bikes on sale.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2024, 14:44 PM IST
