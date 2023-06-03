Hero HF Deluxe Black Canvas Edition launched, priced from 60,760

Hero MotoCorp has launched the updated HF Deluxe Black Canvas Edition with a host of new features and new colour options. The Hero HF Deluxe Black Canvas Edition is priced from ₹60,760 for the kick variant, going up to ₹66,408 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the self-start variant. The 100 cc commuter is now available in a new all-black paint scheme that extends to the engine, alloy wheels, front fork, muffler, and grab rail. The bike comes 3D HF Deluxe emblem as well.

The new Hero HF Deluxe Black Canvas Edition gets further accentuated by new colour schemes - Nexus Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Heavy Grey with Black and Black with Sports Red. Furthermore, the bike gets tubeless tyres on the self-start and i3S variants, while a USB charger is available as an accessory. Hero is also offering a five-year warranty and five free services as standard on the motorcycle.

The Hero HF Deluxe Black Canvas Edition gets four new colour options

Speaking on the launch of the new HF Deluxe Black Canvas Edition, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer - Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero MotoCorp’s leadership in the entry segment continues to strengthen with the ever-growing popularity of its enduring brands. HF Deluxe has been one of the most-trusted motorcycles in the country with its performance, high fuel efficiency, and durable ride. We are glad to add the character with a premium touch along with safety and convenience in the new range that increases its value quotient. The HF Deluxe is already in a 20 million sales club and with the new refreshed range, we are confident of achieving exciting milestones that will add to the robust market share it commands in the segment."

Power on the Hero HF Deluxe Black Canvas continues to come from the same 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 7.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The motor is now BS6 Phase 2 compliant. Other components include telescopic front forks, dual shocks at the rear, a halogen headlamp, and 130 mm drum brakes at either end. The HF Deluxe takes on the new Honda Shine 100, Bajaj Platina, and the like in the segment.

