Harley-Davidson may ride in new electric motorcycle soon

Harley-Davidson Inc. hinted at a new plug-in motorcycle as part of its launch of a stand-alone electric brand.

The “first LiveWire branded motorcycle" will debut July 8 at the International Motorcycle Show, the company said in a statement Monday. The iconic American manufacturer already uses the LiveWire as the model name of its one existing electric bike, which starts at $29,799. A spokeswoman for Harley declined to give more detail on what the new LiveWire product will be.

Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz, who took the helm of the troubled manufacturer last February, has slashed costs, shaken up management and trimmed the product portfolio. He is investing more in Harley’s core heavyweight-bike segment, while prioritizing electrification. Zeitz championed the original LiveWire motorcycle while serving as a board member for Harley.

The LiveWire electric brand “plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future," Zeitz said in the statement.

The former Puma SE executive hired Harley’s first “chief electric vehicle officer" in March, a former Bain & Co. consultant with extensive mergers-and-acquisitions experience.

The new brand will initially focus on urban bikes, the company said, meaning they will be smaller and lighter than the long-haul cruisers that generate a large chunk of Harley’s profit.

The brand will be “virtually headquartered" in Silicon Valley to attract talent, with an additional hub at the company’s Milwaukee headquarters.

